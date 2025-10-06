Pro-Palestine protesters urged to ‘show humanity’ on 7 October anniversary
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged students to avoid pro-Palestine protests planned for the second anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel.
- The calls follow a recent terror attack at a Manchester synagogue that killed two people and a previous London demonstration where hundreds were arrested.
- The prime minister's official spokesperson said protesters “should demonstrate humanity”, emphasising the need to remember the “heinous terrorist attack on Israel on October 7”.
- Keith Black of the Jewish Leadership Council and Louis Danker of the Union of Jewish Students condemned the timing as deeply upsetting and insensitive to Jewish students.
- Thousands of students are expected to attend rallies on Tuesday at various UK campuses.