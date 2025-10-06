Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has urged students not to attend pro-Palestine protests on the second anniversary of the “heinous” October 7 terror attacks on Israel and just days after two people were killed at a synagogue in Manchester.

Hundreds were arrested at a Palestine Action demonstration in London on Saturday, which went ahead despite calls from Sir Keir and others in the wake of the attack on British soil, leading Amnesty International to say it should not be the job of police to arrest people “peacefully sitting down”.

Thousands of students are expected to attend rallies on Tuesday on the second anniversary of the atrocity in which 1,200 people were killed.

But the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “Just because there is freedom to protest does not mean you should necessarily go ahead with these gatherings, given the context.”

open image in gallery A Palestine Action march at the weekend saw hundreds of people arrested in London ( Reuters )

They include events at campuses as far apart as Queen Mary University in London and Strathclyde University in Glasgow, according to reports.

Asked if pro-Palestine protests should take place on such a sensitive date, the PM’s spokesperson said they were going ahead “despite the pleas, grief and fears that have been felt by the Jewish community. I think, as the home secretary said, people should demonstrate humanity”.

“People should remember the heinous terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. That should be at the front of all our minds tomorrow.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson described the October 7 attacks as ‘heinous’ ( PA Wire )

Earlier, communities minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said regarding Tuesday’s protests: "This is a really tough time for the Jewish community. We have had, for the first time in our history, a Jewish person killed because they are Jewish. That is absolutely unacceptable, and we need to stand alongside the Jewish community in solidarity.

"What I would say to people is the Jewish community are our neighbours, they're our community, they're our friends and we should be compassionate and thoughtful and considerate."

Keith Black, the chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, said: “Protesting on campuses on October 7 is a disgraceful and deeply upsetting strategy to cause maximum pain to Jewish students.

"The content of these demonstrations is likely to be antisemitic and incite violence."

Louis Danker, the president of the Union of Jewish Students, told The Telegraph there were 365 days in the year, “and on one of them - October 7 - Jewish students seek the space to mourn their loved ones murdered in southern Israel”.

"No Jewish student should have to stand by as others glorify a day that marks such loss for our community,” he added.