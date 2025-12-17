Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police say protesters who chant ‘globalise the intifada’ will be arrested

Starmer condemns antisemitic terror attack in Bondi Beach
  • Greater Manchester and Metropolitan police forces announced they will now arrest protesters chanting "globalise the intifada".
  • This change in policy follows a terror attack at a Jewish festival in Sydney and an "escalating threat context".
  • Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson and Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated that "words have meaning and consequence" and they will act decisively.
  • Previously, the Crown Prosecution Service advised that many phrases causing fear in Jewish communities did not meet prosecution thresholds.
  • Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach, and powers under the Public Order Act will be used, including around London synagogues.
