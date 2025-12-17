Police say protesters who chant ‘globalise the intifada’ will be arrested
- Greater Manchester and Metropolitan police forces announced they will now arrest protesters chanting "globalise the intifada".
- This change in policy follows a terror attack at a Jewish festival in Sydney and an "escalating threat context".
- Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson and Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stated that "words have meaning and consequence" and they will act decisively.
- Previously, the Crown Prosecution Service advised that many phrases causing fear in Jewish communities did not meet prosecution thresholds.
- Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach, and powers under the Public Order Act will be used, including around London synagogues.