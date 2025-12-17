Pro-Palestine protesters chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ in the UK face arrest, police confirm
Protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested because the “context has changed” in the wake of the terror attack at a Jewish festival in Sydney, the heads of the Greater Manchester and Metropolitan police forces have announced.
Greater Manchester’s Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson and Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a joint statement: “The words and chants used, especially in protests, matter and have real world consequences. We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don’t meet prosecution thresholds. Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.
“We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’ and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.
“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed - words have meaning and consequence. We will act decisively and make arrests.
“Frontline officers will be briefed on this enhanced approach. We will also use powers under the Public Order Act, including conditions around London synagogues during services.”
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
