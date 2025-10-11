Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London following ceasefire

Pro-Palestine protests in London go ahead on October 7 anniversary
  • Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched in central London to mark two years of the conflict in Gaza.
  • The demonstration follows a US-brokered ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return home.
  • Police imposed conditions on the march and a counter-protest, also removing individuals carrying “we stand with Britain’s Jews” placards from the main pro-Palestine crowd.
  • Jeremy Corbyn, co-founder of Your Party, participated in the march, helping to carry a banner and joining chants.
  • This marks the 32nd national pro-Palestine protest since October 2023, with the government considering new powers to restrict demonstrations and address controversial chants.
