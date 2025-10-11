Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London following ceasefire
- Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched in central London to mark two years of the conflict in Gaza.
- The demonstration follows a US-brokered ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, allowing Palestinians to return home.
- Police imposed conditions on the march and a counter-protest, also removing individuals carrying “we stand with Britain’s Jews” placards from the main pro-Palestine crowd.
- Jeremy Corbyn, co-founder of Your Party, participated in the march, helping to carry a banner and joining chants.
- This marks the 32nd national pro-Palestine protest since October 2023, with the government considering new powers to restrict demonstrations and address controversial chants.