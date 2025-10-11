Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in central London for a march to mark two years of the war in Gaza.

Stalls were selling keffiyehs and outside Embankment station people were handing out placards that said “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “it’s not a crime to act against genocide” and “Starmer has blood on his hands, free Palestine”.

The demonstration comes as tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their homes in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces after a U.S. brokered ceasefire came in to effect on Friday.

A counter-protest organised by Stop The Hate is also taking place, at the junction of Aldwych and The Strand.

open image in gallery Police have imposed conditions on the march and a counter-protest (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Police have ushered away multiple people carrying placards that said “we stand with Britain’s Jews”, taking them out of the crowd of pro-Palestine protesters.

Shouts of “shame” and “free Palestine” came loudly from the pro-Palestine crowd gathered along Victoria Embankment, as they were led away shortly before 12.45pm.

The cheering crowd was led by a woman in a mobility scooter carrying a sign that said “Palestine. Freedom peace”, with a mannequin wearing a headdress in the back of the scooter.

open image in gallery A police officer is seen with a demonstrator from Our Fight, a pro-Israel organisation, at the pro-Palestine march ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Another pro-Israel demonstrator seen in the crowds of the march ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Behind her walked a line of men and women in Palestine Solidarity Campaign high vis jacket, holding hands.

One of them was wearing a white t-shirt and skirt covered in red paint that said “no more blood sacrifice. Free Palestine. Your tax helps pay to bomb innocent civilians in Gaza”.

Your Party co-founder Jeremy Corbyn also walked at the front of the crowd across Westminster Bridge, helping to carry a large banner that said “national march. Free Palestine”.

He stayed silent as the woman on the megaphone led the “from the rivers to the sea” chant, but was seen chanting “Palestine will be free” after she shouted “Netanyahu you will see”.

Scotland Yard said it has imposed conditions on both demonstrations under the Public Order Act to “prevent serious disruption” and has set out specific areas protesters can gather as well as a march route.

open image in gallery The Met Police are expecting hundreds of thousands to attend the demonstration ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The pro-Palestinian protest is the 32nd national demonstration in support of Palestine since October 2023, according to organiser Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), and will see protesters march along Embankment before a rally in Whitehall.

Last weekend, the Government announced that police would be given greater powers to restrict protests by allowing them to consider the “cumulative impact” of repeated demonstrations.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has claimed repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the plans, but that “at this time, the law remains unchanged”.

open image in gallery Scotland Yard have imposed conditions on both demonstrations to prevent disruption (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The government has also said it could launch a crackdown on some of the chants used at pro-Palestine protests.

Some consider the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” to be antisemitic as they believe it calls for the eradication of Israel.

Proponents of the chant claim they are calling for an end to conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

Almost 500 people were arrested at last week’s protest, with the majority on suspicion of supporting the banned terror organisation Palestine Action.