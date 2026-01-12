Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why 1.5 million parents will benefit from new rights at work

Keir Starmer addresses his 'historical unpopularity'
  • The Prime Minister has hailed upcoming changes to parental leave, part of Labour's Employment Rights Act, as restoring "dignity back at the heart of work".
  • The reforms will introduce unpaid parental leave from an employee's first day, aiming to provide 1.5 million more parents with increased flexibility to share childcare responsibilities.
  • From April, bereaved fathers and partners will also gain extended paternity leave rights, allowing up to 52 weeks if their partner dies before the child's first birthday.
  • The landmark Employment Rights Act further includes day-one statutory sick pay, a ban on zero-hour contracts, and new protections for pregnant women and new mothers.
  • While Labour and the TUC welcomed the legislation for improving workers' rights, the Conservatives criticised it, arguing it "piles on red tape" and could "destroy jobs".
