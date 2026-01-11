Starmer hails parental leave changes as putting ‘dignity back at heart of work’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has hailed upcoming changes to parental leave as putting "dignity back at the heart of work".

These reforms, a central part of Labour’s flagship workers’ rights package, will introduce unpaid parental leave from an employee’s first day in a new job. The Government states this will offer an additional 1.5 million parents increased flexibility to share childcare responsibilities.

Separately, bereaved partners are also set to gain further paternity leave rights from April under new laws. This means fathers and partners who lose their partner before their child’s first birthday will be eligible for up to 52 weeks of leave.

The changes will be laid in Parliament on Monday after the Employment Rights Act received Royal Assent in December, the Government said. ( House of Commons )

Some 390,000 people are estimated to be out of work because of caring responsibilities, including parents, but want a job, according to the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The changes we’re bringing in will mean every new parent can properly take time off when they have a child, and no one is forced to work while ill just to make ends meet.

“This is about giving working families the support they need to balance work, health and the cost of living.

“We’re delivering a modern deal for workers.

“Stronger sick pay, parental leave from day one, and protections that put dignity back at the heart of work.

“Because when we respect and reward those who keep Britain running, we build a stronger economy for everyone.”

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “No one should have to worry about whether they can take time off when their baby arrives, or lose pay simply because they’ve fallen ill.”

“They will ensure our drive for growth reaches everyone through providing secure, fair-paying jobs and giving support to people when they need it most,” he added.

Day-one rights to statutory sick pay, a ban on zero-hour contracts and new protections for new mothers and pregnant women are also included under the landmark Employment Rights Act.

The Government previously abandoned day-one workers’ rights against unfair dismissal in a bid to get the legislation through Parliament.

It now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Employment Rights Act will deliver vital common-sense reforms for millions of people across the country – including sick pay for all workers and better leave for parents.

“Britain will now be brought into line with other countries where workers already have better protections. And crucially, the legislation will give working people the higher living standards and secure incomes that are needed to build a decent life.

“Good employers will also welcome these changes – the Act protects them from competitors whose business models are built on low-paid, insecure employment.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives criticised the legislation saying it “piles on red tape” and would “destroy jobs, not protect them.”

Andrew Griffith MP, shadow business and trade secretary, said: “Whilst we support hard-working families and parental leave rights, the 330-page Employment Rights Bill goes far beyond protecting parents.

“It piles on red tape, taking Britain back to the 1970s and risks dragging thousands of small businesses into costly employment tribunals.

“The impact is already clear, with new surveys showing employers are holding back on hiring because of Labour’s choices, creating uncertainty and higher costs.

“This is an Unemployment Bill that will destroy jobs, not protect them. By opening the door to widespread strikes and giving unions greater control over workplaces, Labour is damaging growth. Only the Conservatives will get Britain working again.”