Australia confirm Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes
- Australia captain Pat Cummins and spin bowler Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series against England.
- Cummins is being rested after his decisive role in the third Test, having returned from a back injury, with Australia holding an unassailable 3-0 lead.
- Lyon sustained a hamstring injury during the third Test and has undergone surgery, with no timeframe for his return to the series.
- Steve Smith will return to captain the Australian side, while Todd Murphy replaces Lyon and Jhye Richardson takes Cummins' place in the squad.
- England may make changes to their team for the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne as they seek to avoid a series whitewash, having not won a Test in Australia for 15 years.