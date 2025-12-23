Australia captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Pat Cummins and spin bowler Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series against England.

Cummins made his return from a back injury, after a six-month absence, at the third Test in Adelaide and starred with three wickets in each innings as the hosts retained the famous urn.

Having condensed a three-month recovery period into six weeks in order to take part in the Ashes, Cummins will now be rested for the fourth Test in Melbourne and final match in Sydney with Australia holding an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Cummins, 32, will now be targeting match fitness for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.

Lyon, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury on the final day in Adelaide while fielding. The 38-year-old has undergone surgery and while there is no timeframe for his recovery, he will play no further part in the series.

Steve Smith, who missed the third Test due to illness, will return to the side as captain, while Todd Murphy comes in to replace Lyon and fast bowler Jhye Richardson takes Cummins’ place in the squad.

On the decision to rest Cummins, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said: "We were taking on some risk. We've now won the series and that was the goal.

"To jeopardise him [Pat] long-term is not something we want to do and Pat is really comfortable with that."

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes series ( Getty Images )

Lyon took five wickets in the Adelaide Test but has been ruled out of an Ashes series for the second consecutive time, having suffered a calf issue in 2023 at Lord’s.

"He's pretty shattered," said McDonald. "He'll be back around the team tomorrow and will be present at the Test match. He's facing a long recovery."

England, meanwhile, could make changes to their XI for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with Ollie Pope’s position at number three in doubt. Jacob Bethell could replace him, while Bryson Carse could make way for either Gus Atkinson or Matthew Potts.

England have not won a Test match in Australia for 15 years and will be looking to avoid a series whitewash in the final two matches.