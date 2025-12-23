Rob Key to investigate England’s drinking habits after Ashes ‘stag do’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Key is set to investigate the England cricket team’s drinking habits after reports suggested their mid-Ashes beach break resembled a "stag do".

The inquiry follows England’s humiliating Ashes performance in Australia, where they surrendered the urn after losing the first three Tests in just 11 days of play.

This has left Key, the ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, facing tough questions. Alcohol consumption is now a pressing concern.

The squad had visited the idyllic Noosa resort between the second and third Tests, a long-planned itinerary item designed for players to relax and unwind on a demanding trip.

open image in gallery England’s Josh Tongue (left) and Brydon Carse (right) walk off the field after defeat on day five of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

A host of TV crews, photographers and reporters followed them to the coast and some of the coverage has focused on the amount of time some individuals spent in bars.

Engand’s managing director Key, who did not join the group in Noosa, insisted he had no problem with the break, but would not be happy if he found evidence of over-indulging.

“If there’s things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we’ll be looking into that,” he said.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I’ve heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved.”

open image in gallery England managing director of cricket Rob Key (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

He continued: “We’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened and everything that I’ve heard so far that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn’t go out late, all of that, had the odd drink. I don’t mind that. If it goes past that, then that’s an issue as far as I’m concerned.

“I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff. If it goes into where they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag do, all of that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable. I’m not a drinker, I think a drinking culture doesn’t help anyone in any stretch whatsoever.”

open image in gallery England captain Ben Stokes bats during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Ashes Test

Key also revealed he had previously looked into reports that players had been spotted drinking the night before a match in New Zealand shortly before the Ashes.

A short clip of white-ball captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell was shared by a member of the public on social media, said to have been taken while they were out in Wellington before the third ODI on November 1.

“I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones,” he said.

“There wasn’t any action, like formal action. We’ve had four years where we’ve had none of these issues really, with any of the players, and there’s a whole process that we put in place for stuff like that for what you do if they’re out of line.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call actually for what they’re going into. I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that, I think is ridiculous, really.”