Video shows how Paul Doyle’s Liverpool parade attack unfolded

Liverpool parade crash: How the tragedy unfolded
  • Paul Doyle, a 54-year-old former Royal Marine, was jailed for 21 years and six months for driving his car into football fans.
  • He ploughed his 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy into 134 people during a two-minute, anger-fuelled rampage at a Liverpool parade.
  • Doyle was described as being in a 'rage' with his 'anger completely taking hold of him' during the incident.
  • Dashcam footage shown in court captured him shouting 'move' and 'get out the f****** way' as he drove through the crowds.
  • The sentencing followed a two-day hearing that concluded on Tuesday, 16 December.
