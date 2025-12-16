Video shows how Paul Doyle’s Liverpool parade attack unfolded
- Paul Doyle, a 54-year-old former Royal Marine, was jailed for 21 years and six months for driving his car into football fans.
- He ploughed his 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy into 134 people during a two-minute, anger-fuelled rampage at a Liverpool parade.
- Doyle was described as being in a 'rage' with his 'anger completely taking hold of him' during the incident.
- Dashcam footage shown in court captured him shouting 'move' and 'get out the f****** way' as he drove through the crowds.
- The sentencing followed a two-day hearing that concluded on Tuesday, 16 December.