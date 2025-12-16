Liverpool parade attack: Footage shows how Paul Doyle’s rampage unfolded

Video shows how Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle’s rampage unfolded, when he ploughed his car into 134 football fans during a two-minute anger-fuelled rampage.

The 54-year-old, formerly of Burghill Road, West Derby, was jailed for 21 years and six months after a two-day hearing on Tuesday, 16 December.

Doyle, a former Royal Marine, drove his 1.9-tonne Ford Galaxy vehicle through the crowds in a “rage”, after his “anger had completely taken hold of him”.

Disturbing dashcam footage was displayed to the court, with the defendant heard shouting “move” and “get out the f****** way”.