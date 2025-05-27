Witnesses to the Liverpool FC parade car crash recalled the terrifying moment the vehicle missed them by just inches, as “panic, screaming, and commotion” set in amongst crowds gathered in the city centre on Monday (26 May).

Paul O'Brien, from County Meath in Ireland, said he saw the vehicle driving through the crowd “at quite a considerable speed”.

He told The Independent that fans were “heroic” as they jumped onto the vehicle to slow it down, with others pushing Mr O’Brien and his family aside as they were in the car’s path.

Four children were among the 27 people rushed to hospital following the crash, while 20 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.