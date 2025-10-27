Paul Gascoigne opens up on his involvement in Raoul Moat saga
- Paul Gascoigne has described his involvement in the Raoul Moat manhunt as the "biggest regret" of his life.
- During the 2010 manhunt, Gascoigne attempted to track down Moat, who had shot and killed three people, arriving at Rothbury in a dressing gown and carrying a fishing rod.
- He claimed to be a "good friend" of Moat, believing the killer was his half-brother and that he could help him, stating he "went psychotic" at the time.
- Gascoigne revealed his father subsequently had him sectioned for 11 days, which he credits with helping him recover from the episode.
