Paul Gascoigne says Raoul Moat saga is ‘biggest regret of his life’

Paul Gascoigne has described his involvement in the Raoul Moat manhunt as the “biggest regret” of his life.

Speaking to LBC on Monday (27 October), the former footballer discussed his attempts to track down Moat, who shot and killed three people in 2010.

Gascoigne arrived at Rothbury, where Moat had been cornered following a week-long manhunt, wearing a dressing gown and carrying a fishing rod. He attempted to gain access to Moat by claiming to be a “good friend” of the fugitive.

He told host Nick Ferarri that he “went psychotic”, believing that the killer was his half-brother and that he could “help him”.

“Luckily enough, my dad sectioned me for 11 days. I went cold turkey and thought ‘oof, never again’” he added.