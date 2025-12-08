Why Paul McCartney is backing EU campaign about sausages
- Sir Paul McCartney has joined a campaign urging the European Union not to ban terms such as "burger" and "sausage" for plant-based food products.
- The EU Parliament reportedly voted in October to reserve these names exclusively for meat, with a decision from the European Commission potentially due this week.
- McCartney, a staunch vegetarian advocate, argues that current labelling like "plant-based" or "vegan" is clear enough for consumers and encourages attitudes beneficial for health and the planet.
- A letter signed by the McCartney family and a cross-party group of UK MPs warns that the ban could impose extra costs on producers, reduce competitiveness, and damage climate progress.
- The campaign asserts that consumers understand existing naming conventions and that new restrictions would undermine economic growth, sustainability goals, and the EU's own simplification agenda.