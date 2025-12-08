Paul McCartney joins campaign to stop EU’s renaming of vegetarian sausages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Paul McCartney has joined a campaign to prevent the European Union from banning the use of terms such as "burger" and "sausage" for plant-based food products.

European Members of Parliament reportedly voted in October to reserve these names exclusively for meat, with a decision from the European Commission potentially due later this week.

The 83-year-old musician is a staunch advocate for vegetarianism, having co-founded the Meat Free Monday campaign in 2009 alongside his daughters, Mary and Stella.

Furthermore, his late wife, Linda McCartney, established a successful plant-based food brand in the 1990s, offering products including sausages and burgers.

open image in gallery Sir Paul McCartney performing on stage (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Beatles star said: “To stipulate that burgers and sausages are ‘plant-based’, ‘vegetarian’ or ‘vegan’ should be enough for sensible people to understand what they are eating.

“This also encourages attitudes which are essential to our health and that of the planet.”

A letter signed by the McCartney family and a cross-party group of UK MPs said: “Although the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, our markets, companies, consumers and regulatory conversations remain closely intertwined.

“Decisions taken at EU level continue to influence global norms, international trade and the direction of sustainable food innovation.

“We urge you not to adopt these restrictions as we are deeply concerned about the significant global impact they could have.”

Linda McCartney Foods carries Vegetarian Society-approved labels and these aim to provide clarity to consumers about the product they are purchasing.

Jenny Canham, public affairs lead at the Vegetarian Society, said: “Terms like ‘burger’ and ‘sausage’ have been used for plant-based foods for decades and consumers clearly understand them.

open image in gallery Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney launching National Vegetarian Day (PA)

“These familiar terms let shoppers know exactly what products they’re buying and how to cook and enjoy them, they’re not misleading.

“Clear and honest labelling, like the Vegetarian Society’s ‘vegan’, ‘vegetarian’ and ‘plant-based’ certifications, is how we give people confidence in what they’re buying, not unnecessary terminology bans.”

Among the MPs who have added their name to the letter are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MP Irene Campbell and former Green Party co-leader Sian Berry.

The MPs warn that the ban could impose extra costs on producers, reduce competitiveness and damage climate progress as alternative proteins are emerging as a tool for cutting emissions.

The letter said the existing legislation “already protects consumers” who “understand and support current naming conventions”, adding that “new restrictions would undermine economic growth, sustainability goals and the EU’s own simplification agenda”.

Ms Campbell said: “Increasing plant-based choices benefits people, animals and the planet, so discouraging these options makes little sense.

“I urge the European Commission to consider the wider impact of this proposal and to prioritise a future that supports plant-based choices rather than blocking them.”

Sir Paul has previously called for an end to mandatory meat in England’s school meals and earlier in the year he sent a letter to Cop30 president Andre Correa do Lago and asked that the conference adopt a fully meat-free menu.