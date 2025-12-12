Moment Pauline Quirke’s son completes Alzheimer’s fundraising trek
- Charlie Quirke, son of actor Pauline Quirke, completed a 140km (87-mile) fundraising trek for Alzheimer's research on Friday, 12 December 2025.
- His mother, Pauline Quirke, known for 'Birds Of A Feather', was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2021, which led to her retirement from acting.
- Charlie's trek involved retracing his mother's footsteps to significant places from her life, culminating at his parents' home in Buckinghamshire for Christmas.
- He successfully raised £176,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.
- The charity highlighted the significance of his efforts, stating that every step taken brings them closer to a cure.