Child among 21 injured in ‘pepper spray’ attack outside Heathrow Airport
- A suspected pepper spray attack at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park injured 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, with five requiring hospital treatment.
- The incident on Sunday morning began when a woman was reportedly robbed of her suitcase by four men who sprayed a substance, believed to be pepper spray, in her direction.
- A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody, with police actively tracing further suspects.
- The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related and appears to be an isolated event involving individuals known to each other.
- The attack caused severe travel disruption, leading to the halting of trains and buses to the airport, temporary road closures, and delays for numerous passengers and flights.