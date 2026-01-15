Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two perfumes recalled over ‘serious chemical risk’

The fragrances were sold at the discount chain Savers Health and Beauty
The fragrances were sold at the discount chain Savers Health and Beauty (iStock)
  • Two designer perfumes, Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton, sold by Savers Health and Beauty, have been recalled due to a “serious chemical risk”.
  • The recall is due to the products containing butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), a synthetic floral fragrance also known as lilial, which is prohibited in cosmetic items.
  • BMHCA is classified as toxic to reproductive health, posing a risk to unborn children and potentially causing skin sensitisation.
  • Customers who purchased the affected products from Savers stores are urged to return them for a full refund.
  • The ingredient, which was previously used in many cosmetics, has been banned in the UK and EU since March 2022.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in