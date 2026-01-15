Two perfumes recalled over ‘serious chemical risk’
- Two designer perfumes, Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton, sold by Savers Health and Beauty, have been recalled due to a “serious chemical risk”.
- The recall is due to the products containing butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), a synthetic floral fragrance also known as lilial, which is prohibited in cosmetic items.
- BMHCA is classified as toxic to reproductive health, posing a risk to unborn children and potentially causing skin sensitisation.
- Customers who purchased the affected products from Savers stores are urged to return them for a full refund.
- The ingredient, which was previously used in many cosmetics, has been banned in the UK and EU since March 2022.