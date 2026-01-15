Designer perfumes recalled for containing banned chemical which may harm fertility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two designer perfumes have been recalled as they contain a prohibited ingredient which presents a “serious chemical risk”.

Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colours of Benetton, both sold by discount chain Savers Health and Beauty, have been recalled in a notice from the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

The products both contain butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), a synthetic floral fragrance also known as lilial, which is classified as toxic to reproductive health. BMHCA can harm the health of the unborn child and the reproductive system and may cause skin sensitisation, according to the notice.

Customers have been urged to return the products purchased at a Savers store, where they will be issued a full refund. Only products purchased in Savers Health and Beauty stores with the barcodes listed are affected by this recall.

open image in gallery Multiple versions of Lionel Richie’s Hello fragrance were recalled ( Savers Health and Beauty )

The product poses a serious chemical risk as it contains butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited from use in cosmetic products.

The impacted barcodes include:

BENETTON HOT 100ml EDT 3605473198178 / 715387003000 /08002135090361

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE FEMME 50ML EDP 5060426154546 / 15060426154543

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE HOMME 50ML EDT 5060426154447 / 15060426154451

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE FEMME 100ML EDP 5060426154522 / 05060426154539

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE HOMME 100ML EDT 5060426154423 / 05060426154430

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE FEMME 30ML EDP 5060426154461 / 05060426154478

HELLO BY LIONEL RICHIE HOMME 30ML EDT 5060426154560 / 05060426154577

A statement from the Office for Product Safety and Standards read: “Affected products have been recalled by Savers Health and Beauty. Customers should return any of the above products purchased at a Savers store to the place of purchase, where they will be issued a full refund.

“Only products purchased in Savers Health and Beauty stores with the barcodes listed are affected by this recall. If you are unsure if you have one of the above products, please contact Savers Health and Beauty on help@savers.co.uk.”

The initial warning about these items was issued last month, but the products were recalled from customers on Wednesday.

Savers said in a statement that it would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Until March 2022, the fragrance, which mimics a lily of the valley scent, was used in many cosmetics and household products. It has since been banned in the UK and EU.