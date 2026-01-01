Teen charged after firework sets off bushfire on New Year’s Eve
- A 19-year-old man has been charged in Australia after allegedly starting a bushfire on New Year's Eve near Perth.
- The fire, sparked by a firework thrown into dry grass, rapidly spread, threatening homes, cutting power to thousands of properties, and forcing residents to evacuate.
- Over 160 firefighters, supported by police and aerial units, battled the blaze, which burned more than 25 hectares of native bushland.
- Luke Joseph Grguric was charged with failing to ensure an ignition source would not cause an uncontrolled fire, with prosecutors describing his actions as "recklessly negligent".
- The fire was later contained but not fully controlled, and the accused was granted bail, with authorities warning of ongoing bushfire risks in Western Australia.