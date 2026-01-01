Australian teen charged after firework sparks New Year’s Eve bushfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old man has been charged in Australia after a bushfire sparked by a firework on New Year’s Eve tore through bushland on the eastern edge of Perth, threatening homes, cutting power to thousands of properties and forcing residents to evacuate.

The fire broke out just after midnight in bushland near Maida Vale and Forrestfield, east of Perth Airport, and rapidly escalated as strong winds and dry conditions fuelled the blaze. At its height, the fire prompted emergency warnings, with authorities urging residents to leave or take shelter as flames moved towards residential areas.

More than 160 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire, supported by police and aerial water-bombing helicopters. Emergency services said the blaze burned more than 25 hectares of native bushland and damaged fences and a shed, though no homes were destroyed.

Police said more than 2,000 homes and businesses lost power as the fire approached properties, while an evacuation centre was opened at the High Wycombe Community and Recreation Centre as a precaution.

Arson investigators charged the teenager, Luke Joseph Grguric from Kalamunda, with failing to ensure an ignition or fire source would not cause a fire that could not be controlled, after allegedly throwing a firework into dry grass.

Appearing in Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, prosecutors told the court the fire had become “tantamount to a catastrophic event”, adding Mr Grguric was "recklessly negligent", according to ABC News.

Mr Grgruric’s lawyer said his client had panicked after realising what had happened and made “concerted efforts to extinguish the fire” before alerting neighbours and emergency services.

He was granted bail and is due to return to court later this month.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire was described as contained but not controlled, with authorities warning that changing weather conditions could pose renewed risks.

Incident controller Paul Postma said firefighters had established containment lines but cautioned the danger was not over.

"We currently have the fire inside a box; we are slowly winning the war to put the fire out but the fire is still quite active," he told residents.

Emergency WA downgraded its warning level to watch and act later in the day, though residents were urged to remain vigilant.

The incident comes as authorities across Western Australia warn of heightened bushfire risk during the summer period, with hot temperatures and dry conditions increasing the danger posed by careless or reckless behaviour.

Earlier last week, police charged a man over a Christmas Day bushfire in the Byford area south-east of Perth, which burned tens of thousands of square metres of bushland during extreme heat.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that lighting fires during high-risk conditions can endanger lives, property and emergency responders.