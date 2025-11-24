Suicide bombers kill three security force officers in Pakistan
- An attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday resulted in at least three deaths.
- The assault involved two suicide bombers, with one detonating explosives at the main entrance and the second being neutralised before entering the building.
- At least three members of the frontier constabulary were killed and two others sustained injuries during the incident.
- Security forces, including the army and police, cordoned off the area, suspecting militants might still be inside the headquarters.
- While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) are frequently blamed for such attacks, which have seen a recent surge in the country.