Three killed as gunmen and suicide bombers attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters
Headquarters also targeted by suicide bombers
At least three people were killed after gunmen attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday.
The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, Reuters reported, citing sources.
The first suicide bomber carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary, while the other entered the compound, a Pakistani official said.
The army and the police have cordoned off the area, the official said, adding that law enforcement authorities suspect there were some militants still inside the headquarters after the first attack.
The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment. "The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel," Safdar Khan, a resident of the area, said.
