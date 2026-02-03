Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Speaker announces Mandelson will retire from House of Lords amid Epstein scandal

Video Player Placeholder
Mandelson to step down from House of Lords amid Epstein revelations
  • Lord Peter Mandelson is set to retire from the House of Lords.
  • His decision comes amid allegations that he passed market-sensitive information to financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The Lord Speaker, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, announced that Lord Mandelson would formally step down from the House on Wednesday, 4 February.
  • The Clerk of the Parliaments received notification of Lord Mandelson's intention to retire.
  • Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened legislation to strip Lord Mandelson of his title, and police are currently assessing information regarding alleged misconduct in public office.
