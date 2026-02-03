Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police open investigation into Mandelson over Epstein email allegations

The Metropolitan Police said the former Labour minister would be probed over allegations of misconduct in a public office
The Metropolitan Police said the former Labour minister would be probed over allegations of misconduct in a public office (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations that Peter Mandelson passed market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Metropolitan Police said the former Labour minister would be probed over allegations of misconduct in a public office.
  • The latest ‘Epstein Files’ released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last Friday appear to show how Mandelson passed material to paedophile financier Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration.
  • The documents were from 2008, while Brown’s government were dealing with the financial crash and its aftermath.
  • On Tuesday, Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the US, announced he was stepping down from the House of Lords. Sir Keir Starmer told his Cabinet that the alleged transmission of highly sensitive government business to Epstein was "disgraceful" and Lord Mandelson had "let his country down".
