Stabbed British tourist fighting for his life in Thailand

Police are searching for a foreign man who stabbed a British tourist during a late-night altercation outside a Bang Tao beach club in Cherng Talay in the early hours of today
Police are searching for a foreign man who stabbed a British tourist during a late-night altercation outside a Bang Tao beach club in Cherng Talay in the early hours of today (Cherng Talay Police)
  • A 34-year-old British tourist, Louis Johe Jarvie, was stabbed in the right arm outside a beach club in Cherng Talay, Phuket, Thailand, early on Wednesday morning.
  • The attacker, described by witnesses as a "large foreign man" and said to be foreign to Thailand, fled the scene before police arrived.
  • Mr Jarvie received first aid from rescue workers and is currently recovering at Thalang hospital, though he is not yet ready to provide a statement.
  • Thai authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspect.
  • The incident follows a series of recent tourist deaths in Phuket, including another British man last week, which has raised concerns about safety and security on the island.
In full

