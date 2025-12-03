Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thai police are searching for a man who stabbed a British tourist outside a beach club on Wednesday.

Louis Johe Jarvie, 34, suffered a knife wound to his right arm in the incident, which took place in Cherng Talay, Phuket at around 12.20am.

The attacker, said to have been foreign to Thailand, fled the scene before police arrived.

Visibility is said to have been “poor” at the time, according to police as they tried to put together an image of what the person looked like.

“Witnesses said they saw a large foreign man stab the British man in the arm,” police said. “The victim is now feeling better but is not ready to respond.”

open image in gallery The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning ( Cherng Talay Police )

Rescue workers from the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation provided first aid before Mr Jarvie was taken to Thalang hospital, where he is currently recovering.

Authorities are using CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspect and are continuing to question witnesses who saw the incident or were around at the time of the attack.

Millions of tourists visit Thailand every year, with the largest numbers of Western tourists arriving from Russia and the UK, according to the country’s department of tourism. Around 60 per cent of Thailand’s tourists are returning visitors.

Last week, a British tourist and father-of-one died in front of his wife after getting trapped in a rip current on Freedom Beach in Phuket. He was the fourth tourist to have died on southern Thailand beaches over the course of three days, according to the Thai Examiner.

open image in gallery The man is said to be recovering in hospital ( Cherng Talay Police )

A previous series of deaths in Phuket had led to concerns over an alleged lack of safety and security measures on the island.

Police Lieutenant Colonel, Chanan Mekchai, at Patong Police Station, said: “The incident happened at around 11.30am, and we were notified an hour later.

“He went to the beach with his wife at around 10am. While swimming, he was caught in strong waves and disappeared beneath the surface.”

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”