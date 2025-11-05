Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple injuries reported after plane crash near airport in Louisville

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (Getty Images)
  • A plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing injuries and a plume of black smoke.
  • The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department described the crash site as an "active scene with fire and debris" with multiple injuries reported.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a UPS plane crashed around 5:15 pm local time after departing the airport.
  • Muhammad Ali International Airport is a major operational hub for UPS.
  • The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident.
