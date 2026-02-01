Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Polanski brands Starmer jibe ‘disgraceful’ as he hits out at PM’s ‘cheap jokes’

Zack Polanski has taken a fresh swipe at Keir Starmer
Zack Polanski has taken a fresh swipe at Keir Starmer (PA)
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski condemned Sir Keir Starmer's “high on drugs, soft on Putin” jibe as “disgraceful” and “beneath the office of the prime minister”.
  • Polanski criticised the prime minister on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme for deploying “cheap jokes” on serious issues during Prime Minister's Questions last month.
  • Sir Keir's attack referenced Polanski's past advocacy for legalising all drugs and leaving Nato.
  • Polanski clarified his position on drug legalisation, stating it is a public health approach aimed at reducing harm and deaths through regulation.
  • He also confirmed his ambition to stand for a parliamentary seat in London when an opportunity arises.
