Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zack Polanski has condemned Sir Keir Starmer’s “high on drugs, soft on Putin” PMQs jibe as “beneath the office of the prime minister”.

The Green Party leader denounced the comment as “disgraceful”, as he criticised the prime minister for deploying “cheap jokes” on serious issues during prime minister’s questions last month.

Sir Keir launched a scathing attack on the Green Party, and accused Mr Polanski of wanting to negotiate with Vladimir Putin to give up nuclear weapons.

In October last year, Mr Polanski told the BBC he wants to legalise all drugs, calling for an approach “led by public health experts” rather than politicians, and has previously advocated leaving Nato.

open image in gallery The Green Party leader Zack Polanski denounced the accusation as ‘disgraceful”’ ( Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire )

When asked on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme about the comments, Mr Polanski said described it as “beneath the office of the prime minister”.

“To have Keir Starmer making cheap jokes - delivered badly by the way - from the despatch box was pretty disgraceful,” he said.

“This is a prime minister who is subservient to Donald Trump, a man who says they admire Vladimir Putin while shaming Zelensky in the White House.

“Defence is a really serious issue. There is no bigger number one priority for a government or for a leader of a political party than to defend the people of this country.

“And to make jokes about Putin and Russia I think is pretty vile.”

Mr Polanski also explained his position on the legalisation of drugs.

open image in gallery Sir Keir launched a scathing attack on the Green Party, accusing them of being "high on drugs, soft on Putin" ( House of Commons )

“There are thousands and thousands of unnecessary deaths from drug harm and from dangerous drugs, and actually what we need is a public health approach,” he said.

“So when I talk about legalising drugs, the key bit is it's about legalising and regulating. If someone has a problematic relationship to drugs, then surely the answer is, make sure they're seen by a medical health professional who can help them.”

Mr Polanski was also asked about his Westminster ambitions, and confirmed he will “absolutely be going for” a parliamentary seat in London when one comes up.

“I live in London,” Mr Polanski said in response to be being asked why he was not standing for the by-election in Gorton and Denton.

“I’m a Mancunian. I’ve been in London for about 20 years, and the Green Party really believes in nurturing local talent and really lifting up someone from the community.

“And when a seat comes up in London, I’ll absolutely be going for it.”

Mr Polanski had said there were “just days to stop Reform” as he unveiled councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, as the Green candidate for the Greater Manchester constituency on Friday.