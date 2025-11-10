Police warn ‘this year has gone too far’ after boy left fighting for his life
- A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being severely injured by a firework in Burnley.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday, Guy Fawkes Night, in the Elm Street area.
- Lancashire Police are appealing for a man to come forward in connection with the event.
- Images of the man have been released, and the public is urged to help identify him.
- Police highlighted previous anti-social firework use in the area, stating this year's incident "has gone too far".