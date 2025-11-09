Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by firework

Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the ‘anti-social use’ of fireworks in Burnley

Tara Cobham
Sunday 09 November 2025 12:08 GMT
Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the ‘anti-social use’ of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday
Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the ‘anti-social use’ of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday (Getty/iStock)

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a firework.

Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the “anti-social use” of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Saturday, the force said: “Can you help?

“On the evening of Wednesday 5th November, police attended various incidents involving the anti-social use of fireworks in the Elm Street area of Burnley.

“During these incidents, a 4-year-old child was severely injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

