Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by firework
Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the ‘anti-social use’ of fireworks in Burnley
A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a firework.
Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the “anti-social use” of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday.
In a statement released on Saturday, the force said: “Can you help?
“On the evening of Wednesday 5th November, police attended various incidents involving the anti-social use of fireworks in the Elm Street area of Burnley.
“During these incidents, a 4-year-old child was severely injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.”
