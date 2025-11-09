Boy, 4, in critical condition after being hit by firework

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a firework.

Lancashire Police said officers attended a number of incidents involving the “anti-social use” of fireworks in Burnley on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Saturday, the force said: “Can you help?

“On the evening of Wednesday 5th November, police attended various incidents involving the anti-social use of fireworks in the Elm Street area of Burnley.

“During these incidents, a 4-year-old child was severely injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

More follows on this breaking news story...