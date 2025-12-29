Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched as man ‘carrying a handgun’ is shot dead by police

A man believed to be carrying a handgun was shot dead by police in Norfolk (Alamy/PA)
A man believed to be carrying a handgun was shot dead by police in Norfolk (Alamy/PA)
  • A man was shot dead by police in Thetford, Norfolk, on Sunday evening after reportedly carrying a handgun following a two-vehicle collision.
  • Police were called to London Road at around 8:25 PM after reports that a man, believed to be a driver, left the crash scene holding what was described as a handgun.
  • Armed response officers attended, and the suspect was subsequently shot a short distance away, being pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from emergency services.
  • Norfolk Constabulary has launched an investigation into the full circumstances of the incident and has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
  • Assistant Chief Constable David Buckley confirmed full cooperation with the IOPC investigation, including providing bodyworn footage and 999 calls, noting that such incidents are rare.
