Man ‘carrying handgun’ shot and killed by police after crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man believed to have been carrying a handgun has been shot dead by police after a car crash in Norfolk.

Officers were called to London Road in Thetford at around 8.25pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one man, thought to be the driver of one of the vehicles, left the scene holding what was described as a handgun.

Armed response officers attended the scene, and the suspect was later shot by police a short distance away. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Constabulary said an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The A11 remains closed in both directions from the Thetford Ranges roundabout to the Brandon Road roundabout.

Assistant Chief Constable David Buckley said: “We understand this incident will cause concern in the community.

“Our highly trained armed officers deploy to hundreds of firearms-related calls each year, but incidents where police discharge firearms are thankfully incredibly rare. A full and independent investigation is already underway.

“We are of course cooperating fully with the IOPC investigation and will be handing over all bodyworn footage and 999 calls to ensure transparency.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the force said: “Norfolk Constabulary has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an incident where a man was shot by police in Thetford.

“Officers were called to London Road at around 8.25pm on Sunday 28 December 2025 following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“One man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, left the scene holding what was described as a handgun.

“Armed response officers attended and the suspect was subsequently shot by police a short distance away. Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“The A11 remains closed in both directions from the Thetford Ranges roundabout to the Brandon Road roundabout.

“As is standard procedure in these circumstances the force has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has begun its investigation.”