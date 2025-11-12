The moment police catch burglar hiding in bin after Nottingham theft
- A burglar, Ashley Lawrence, was discovered hiding in a bin after breaking into an opticians in Nottingham.
- Lawrence, 37, of no fixed address, smashed the glass door of Gray & Bull Opticians on 5 November, stealing approximately 50 pairs of high-value sunglasses and frames worth £8,000.
- He was arrested three days later after an employee saw him loitering near the shop, leading to a police chase where he tried to evade capture.
- Lawrence, who was wanted on a recall to prison, admitted the burglary offence during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
- He was subsequently jailed for 12 months on Monday, 10 November.