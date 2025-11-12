Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The moment police catch burglar hiding in bin after Nottingham theft

Shocking moment burglar discovered hiding in bin after breaking in to opticians
  • A burglar, Ashley Lawrence, was discovered hiding in a bin after breaking into an opticians in Nottingham.
  • Lawrence, 37, of no fixed address, smashed the glass door of Gray & Bull Opticians on 5 November, stealing approximately 50 pairs of high-value sunglasses and frames worth £8,000.
  • He was arrested three days later after an employee saw him loitering near the shop, leading to a police chase where he tried to evade capture.
  • Lawrence, who was wanted on a recall to prison, admitted the burglary offence during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
  • He was subsequently jailed for 12 months on Monday, 10 November.
