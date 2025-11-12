Burglar found hiding in bin after £8,000 raid

A burglar was found hiding in a bin after he broke into an optician's in Nottingham on 5 November.

Ashley Lawrence, 37, of no fixed address and who was wanted on a recall to prison, smashed the glass door of Gray & Bull Opticians before stealing around 50 pairs of high-value sunglasses and glasses frames worth approximately £8,000.

He was arrested three days later after an employee saw him loitering near the shop.

Officers attended and gave chase, with Lawrence trying to evade capture by hiding in a bin.

Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with burglary. He admitted the offence during an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 November) and was jailed for 12 months.