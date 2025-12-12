Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police smash car window to rescue baby locked inside as temperatures soar

Baby locked inside hot car rescued as temperatures hit 85F
  • Police officers in Florida rescued a 16-month-old baby from a hot car on Friday, 5 December, when temperatures reached 29C (85F).
  • The child's mother called 999 after accidentally leaving the keys inside the vehicle, which had its engine off and windows rolled up.
  • Footage from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers smashing a window to free the infant from the car in a parking lot.
  • The baby showed signs of distress due to the heat but was thankfully unharmed after being rescued.
  • Authorities treated the incident as an accident, confirming that no criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
