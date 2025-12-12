Baby locked inside hot car rescued as temperatures hit 85F

Police officers rescued a baby locked inside a hot car in Florida as temperatures hit 85F (29C) on Friday, 5 December.

Footage released by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers smashing a window to rescue the infant inside the vehicle in a parking lot.

Police said: “The 16-month-old child’s mother called 911 after she realized she had accidentally left the keys in the car. The engine was off; the windows were rolled up.

"The child showed signs of distress from the heat but thankfully was okay."

Authorities treated the incident as an accident with no criminal wrongdoing.