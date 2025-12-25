Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police launch search for two missing men at UK beach

Weather warnings were sent out ahead of Christmas Day
Weather warnings were sent out ahead of Christmas Day (PA Wire)
  • A major search operation was launched off the coast of Devon on Christmas Day after two men went missing in the water.
  • Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at approximately 10.25am following reports of multiple people in difficulty.
  • While several individuals were safely brought ashore, with one taken to hospital as a precaution, two men remain unaccounted for.
  • The incident occurred amidst a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves affecting parts of the South West of England.
  • Police and HM Coastguard urged the public to avoid entering the water due to the severe weather and ongoing search efforts.
