Police launch search for two missing men at UK beach
- A major search operation was launched off the coast of Devon on Christmas Day after two men went missing in the water.
- Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at approximately 10.25am following reports of multiple people in difficulty.
- While several individuals were safely brought ashore, with one taken to hospital as a precaution, two men remain unaccounted for.
- The incident occurred amidst a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves affecting parts of the South West of England.
- Police and HM Coastguard urged the public to avoid entering the water due to the severe weather and ongoing search efforts.