Two men missing after police called to beach on Christmas Day

A major search operation is underway off the coast of Devon after two men went missing in the water on Christmas Day, following reports of multiple people in difficulty amid severe weather warnings.

Emergency services were scrambled to Budleigh Salterton at approximately 10.25am after concerns were raised for individuals in the sea.

While a number of people were safely brought ashore, with two receiving paramedic checks and one taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital as a precaution, two men remain unaccounted for.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed: "Two men remain missing at this time and searches and enquiries are ongoing in efforts to locate them."

She added that the next of kin for one man had been informed, with efforts continuing to contact the family of the second, though a local friend has been notified.

open image in gallery Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (Alamy/PA)

The police urged the public to avoid entering the water, stating: "A significant amount of emergency service personnel were deployed to the incident and we ask that people do not enter the water for public safety reasons – due to the current weather warnings we ask that this is the case today and for any Boxing Day swims."

HM Coastguard confirmed their involvement, having been alerted around 10 am. Exmouth and Beer Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay, and coastguard search and rescue helicopters were all deployed to the scene, alongside police and ambulance services.

The incident occurred as a yellow weather warning for strong winds affected parts of the South West of England and Wales throughout Christmas Day.

The Met Office had forecast gusts of 45-55mph, potentially reaching 55-65mph on exposed coasts, with "large waves" posing an additional hazard.

This severe weather led to the cancellation of numerous planned Christmas and Boxing Day swims across Devon and Cornwall.

Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via their website, quoting log number 191 of December 25.