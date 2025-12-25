Pope Leo speaks out on conflict in Gaza as he leads Christmas Day Mass
- Pope Leo XIV used his inaugural Christmas Day Mass to highlight the dire conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza, who have been exposed to harsh weather.
- He drew a parallel between God's word as a “fragile tent” and the tents in Gaza, as well as the plight of refugees, displaced persons, and homeless individuals globally.
- The pontiff also reflected on “defenceless populations” affected by numerous wars and young people forced into conflict, criticising the “pompous speeches” of those who send them to their deaths.
- Leo asserted that genuine dialogue, where “monologues are interrupted” and people listen to each other, is the only way to achieve peace.
- Thousands of worshippers attended the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Pope was later scheduled to deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing.