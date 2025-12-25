Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope Leo speaks out on conflict in Gaza as he leads Christmas Day Mass

Pope Leo called for more listening to stop conflicts around the world
Pope Leo called for more listening to stop conflicts around the world (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Pope Leo XIV used his inaugural Christmas Day Mass to highlight the dire conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza, who have been exposed to harsh weather.
  • He drew a parallel between God's word as a “fragile tent” and the tents in Gaza, as well as the plight of refugees, displaced persons, and homeless individuals globally.
  • The pontiff also reflected on “defenceless populations” affected by numerous wars and young people forced into conflict, criticising the “pompous speeches” of those who send them to their deaths.
  • Leo asserted that genuine dialogue, where “monologues are interrupted” and people listen to each other, is the only way to achieve peace.
  • Thousands of worshippers attended the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Pope was later scheduled to deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing.
