Pope Leo signals further reforms of Church in Christmas speech to cardinals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has signalled his intention to uphold the reformist vision of his predecessor, Francis, during his annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals.

Leo, the first American pontiff, lauded Francis’s efforts to foster a more inclusive global Catholic Church, pledging to continue his legacy.

Addressing the Church's most senior officials, Pope Leo described Francis, who died in April after suffering from double pneumonia, as a "prophetic voice".

Leo said the late pope was dedicated to cultivating "a joyful Church, welcoming to all and attentive to the poorest".

The diplomatic approach marked a notable departure from Francis’s own Christmas speeches.

During his 12-year papacy, Francis frequently used these occasions to deliver sharp criticisms of the Roman Curia, the Vatican's central bureaucracy, often detailing its "illnesses" and "diseases" in lengthy addresses.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV greets the audience at the end of a meeting with employees of the Roman Curia, the Governorate of the Vatican City State, and the Vicariate of Rome and their families ( REUTERS )

In contrast, Pope Leo, known for his more measured style, spoke for just 15 minutes, refraining from direct rebukes but reiterating many core tenets of Francis’s papacy.

The Pope cautioned officials against "falling into rigidity or ideology" when enforcing Church teachings.

He stressed that the Vatican’s intricate structure "must not weigh down or slow the progress" of their work, and expressed regret over persistent interpersonal conflicts within the institution.

"We observe with disappointment that certain dynamics - linked to the exercise of power, the desire to prevail, or the pursuit of personal interests – are slow to change," the pope said.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV greets the audience at the end of the meeting ( REUTERS )

He then posed a question: "We then ask ourselves: is it possible to be friends in the Roman Curia?"

Pope Leo concluded by advocating for "an ever more missionary Roman Curia, in which institutions, offices and tasks are conceived in light of today's major ecclesial, pastoral and social challenges, and not merely to ensure ordinary administration".

The pope will carry out a midnight mass on Christmas Eve at St Peter’s Basilica, followed by a blessing and a mass on Christmas Day.