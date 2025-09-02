Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV appears to have embraced his predecessor’s legacy on LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church after meeting with a prominent advocate at the Vatican.

Leo met with Reverand James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor of America Magazine, on Monday in a possible sign the U.S. pontiff will continue the late Pope Francis’ work of opening up the Church to the LGBTQ+ community.

Martin, a leading advocate for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church, has been repeatedly attacked by conservative Christians for his ministry, but was supported by Francis. The reverend says Leo plans to uphold Francis’ policy, urging him to continue his advocacy.

“I heard the same message from Pope Leo that I heard from Pope Francis, which is the desire to welcome all people, including LGBTQ people,” Martin told the Associated Press after the audience. “It was wonderful. It was very consoling and very encouraging and frankly a lot of fun.”

Pope Leo recently met with Jesuit Father James Martin, an advocate for LGBT inclusion in the Catholic church ( Vatican News )

In a separate post on X Monday, Martin said he “found Leo to be joyful, relaxed and serene,” along with posting two photographs of the pair.

“He is a joy to be with!,” he added.

The meeting in the apostolic palace, which lasted about half an hour, was officially announced by the Vatican, signaling that Leo wanted it made public. It came just days before LGBTQ+ Catholics participate in a Holy Year pilgrimage to the Vatican in another sign of welcome.

The Catholic Church teaches that LGBTQ+ people deserve respect and dignity. While it says same-sex attraction itself is not sinful, sexual relations outside heterosexual marriage are.

Francis distinguished himself from his predecessors by working to make the Catholic Church a more welcoming place for LGBTQ+ Catholics, including his decision to allow priests to bless same-sex couples.

During his 12-year papacy from 2013 to 2025, Francis and Martin met on several occasions. The late pope named him an adviser in the Vatican’s communications department and a member of his big multiyear meeting on the future of the church.

A Jesuit like Francis, Martin wrote a 2017 book on how Catholic leaders should engage the gay community and now runs an online news site for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.