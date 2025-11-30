Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pope Leo says Turkey has ‘important role’ to play in Gaza and Ukraine conflicts

Pope Leo met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan
Pope Leo met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan (AP)
  • Pope Leo XIV unequivocally endorsed a two-state solution as the "only solution" for justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his inaugural airborne news conference.
  • The pontiff made these remarks while travelling from Istanbul to Beirut, confirming discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
  • He highlighted Turkey's "important role" in both conflicts and expressed hope for continued dialogue to achieve a ceasefire.
  • The Holy See reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state solution, acknowledging Israel's current non-acceptance but emphasising its mediating role between both sides.
  • The Pope's primary reason for visiting the region was to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, and he proposed a significant joint Christian event in Jerusalem in 2033 for unity.
