Pope Leo says Turkey has ‘important role’ to play in Gaza and Ukraine conflicts
- Pope Leo XIV unequivocally endorsed a two-state solution as the "only solution" for justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his inaugural airborne news conference.
- The pontiff made these remarks while travelling from Istanbul to Beirut, confirming discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
- He highlighted Turkey's "important role" in both conflicts and expressed hope for continued dialogue to achieve a ceasefire.
- The Holy See reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state solution, acknowledging Israel's current non-acceptance but emphasising its mediating role between both sides.
- The Pope's primary reason for visiting the region was to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, and he proposed a significant joint Christian event in Jerusalem in 2033 for unity.