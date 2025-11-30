Pope Leo makes stance clear on ‘only solution’ to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV has unequivocally endorsed a two-state solution as the "only solution" to guarantee justice for both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making his stance clear during his inaugural airborne news conference.

The pontiff's comments came as he travelled from Istanbul to Beirut, marking his first formal engagement with the media during his maiden voyage.

Addressing questions from Turkish journalists, the American Pope confirmed discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

He noted Turkey's "important role to play" in both, acknowledging Ankara's previous efforts to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Unfortunately we still haven’t seen a solution. But today there are new, concrete proposals for peace," he stated, expressing the Holy See's hope that Mr Erdogan would continue dialogue with Ukraine, Russia, and the United States to achieve a ceasefire.

On Gaza, Pope Leo reiterated the Holy See's long-standing support for a two-state solution, a position reinforced by its recognition of a Palestinian state in 2015.

He acknowledged the current challenges, stating: "We know that in this moment, Israel doesn’t accept this solution, but we see it as the only one that can offer a solution to the conflict that they are living in."

He emphasised the Holy See's mediating role: "We are also friends with Israel and we try with both sides to be a mediating voice that can help bring them closer to a solution with justice for all."

Notably, the Pope had avoided direct mention of the Gaza conflict during his time in Turkey and omitted any reference to his visit to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque in his summary of the trip.

The primary purpose of Pope Leo's visit to the region was to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, an pivotal A.D. 325 gathering of bishops in present-day Iznik, Turkey, which established the Nicaean Creed.

This creed remains a rare point of agreement among Catholic, Orthodox, and most Protestant believers globally.

During his time in Istanbul, the Pope met with various Orthodox patriarchs, proposing a significant joint event in Jerusalem in 2033 to mark the 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

This, he suggested, would serve as a new visible sign of Christian unity. "Obviously is an event that all Christians want to celebrate," he remarked, adding, "We have years to prepare," noting the proposal was well-received.