‘Kind and intelligent’ teen stabbed to death as man is charged with murder
- An 18-year-old student, Henry Nowak, was fatally stabbed in Portswood, Southampton, during a night out with his university football teammates.
- Vickrum Digwa, 22, has been charged with Mr Nowak's murder and possession of a bladed article, while Kiran Kaur, 52, faces a charge of assisting an offender.
- Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was a first-year accountancy and finance student at Southampton University, described by his family as kind, intelligent and talented.
- His family expressed profound heartbreak, stating he was 'loved by all those that knew him' and that their world 'will never be the same' without him.
- Two other men, aged 51 and 26, were arrested in connection with the incident; the 51-year-old has been released on police bail, and the 26-year-old released with no further action for murder but on bail for other offences.