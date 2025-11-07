Poundland urgently recalls food product over fears it ‘may contain glass’
- Poundland has issued a recall for its The Tasty Snack Co. Roasted and Salted Cashews over fears the product may contain glass.
- Customers are advised not to eat the nuts and to return them to any Poundland store for a full refund, with no receipt necessary.
- The recall specifically applies to 100g bags with the batch code 56T 25255 and a best before date of 19 July 2026.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) supported the recall, highlighting the potential for glass fragments to cause damage, irritation, and bleeding if swallowed.
- Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the affected nuts to inform customers about the recall.